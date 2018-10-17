Skoda Superb Sportline Launched At Rs 28.99 Lakh

Skoda has launched a sporty-looking variant of its flagship sedan, the Superb, in India. Dubbed the Superb Sportline, the new variant gets a bunch of cosmetic updates and additional features while remaining mechanically unchanged. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, which are priced at Rs 28.99 lakh and Rs 31.49 lakh (ex-showroom India), respectively. At this price, the Superb Sportline slots right in between the base-spec Style variant and top-spec L&K (Laurin & Klement) variant.

Here is the price list:

1.8 TSI MT (PETROL) 1.8 TSI AT (PETROL) 2.0 TDI AT (DIESEL) Superb Style Rs 25.59 lakh Rs 27.49 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh Superb Sportline NA Rs 28.99 lakh Rs 31.49 lakh Superb Laurin & Klement NA Rs 30.49 lakh Rs 32.99 lakh

What’s New?

Glossy black finish on ORVMs, front grille and window frames

New 17-inch dual-tone alloys and a lip spoiler finished in black

Other Sportline modifications include darkened fog lamp housing, chrome highlights on rear diffuser and ‘SPORTLINE’ badge on the front fenders

Unlike the standard Superb, the Sportline will only be available in three colours: white, grey and red.

On the inside, it gets an all-black cabin instead of the beige-black combination in the standard model

Other additions include 12-way electrically adjustable Alcantara leather bucket seats at the front, flat bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, door sills with SUPERB inscription and chrome pedals.

In terms of features, it is equipped with three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is equipped with eight airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), HBA (Hill Brake Assist), HHC (Hill Hold Control), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

The petrol-powered version of the Superb Sportline is powered by a 1.8 TSI engine (with a 7-speed DSG) that puts out 180PS and 250Nm, while the diesel version gets a 2.0-litre TDI (with a 6-speed DSG) that generates 177PS and 350Nm.

Should you buy this?

If you want your luxury sedan to look sporty and not mind paying a Rs 1.5 lakh premium for it, the Superb Sportline is the one for you. However, if you look at the price-to-feature ratio, the premium of Rs 1.5 lakh for the given additions is a bit steep.