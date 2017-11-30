Skoda Laura Recalled For ABS/ESC Software Update

Skoda has issued a service action alert to recall 663 Laura sedans manufactured between 2009 and 2010. This recall is being done to update the ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) software on the cars. The Czech manufacturer has clarified that the owners of these affected vehicles will be contacted by authorised dealerships and the update will be done free of cost.

Now, if you own a Laura, you must be curious to know whether it is one of the 663 units. You can check the same at Skoda India’s official website. Visit the website, feed in your VIN (vehicle identification number) and you will know whether your car is among the affected ones or not. To know your VIN, you can check your car’s registration certificate or find it at the bottom right corner of the front windscreen.

This recall comes shortly after Jeep announced a recall for the Compass, in this case for replacing a faulty front passenger airbag. The number of affected Compass SUVs are said to be 1,200, which is less than 1 per cent of the total number sold in India till now.

According to SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the total number of cars being recalled has been falling every year. In 2015 alone, 10 lakh vehicles were recalled, followed by 8.43 lakhs in 2016. And in 2017, with only one month to go, the number has not even reached 1 lakh.