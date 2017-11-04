Siddaramaiah lashes out at Shah, accuses of communalising situation

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back at BJP chief Amit Shah for attacking his government for celebrating “Tipu Jayanti” and accused him of making a “desperate attempt” to communalise the situation ahead of the state Assembly polls.

A day after coming under fire by the BJP chief at a rally here, Siddaramaiah claimed the election had brought “tourists like Shah” who display ignorance about the state, reports PTI.

“We celebrate birthdays of 26 leaders & builders of #NavaKarnataka. @AmitShah in a desperate attempt to communalise, picks on Tipu Jayanthi,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

“Election is coming! It brings tourists like @AmitShah who display ignorance about our state & call #KannadaRajyotsava as ‘Karnatak Mahotsav’,” he claimed.

Flagging-off a 75-day state-wide ‘yatra’ spearheaded by BJP state mascot B S Yeddyurappa at a rally here on Thursday, Shah had flayed “Tipu Jayanti” celebrations, accusing the Siddaramaiah government of practising “vote bank politics.”

“Yesterday was November 1. It was Karnataka’s formation day. Karnataka Mahotsav (Rajyotsava) celebrations had to happen with grandeur, but Siddaramaiah government had no interest in Karnataka Mahotsava, they are more enthusiastic towards celebrating Tipu Jayanti on November 10,” he had said.n a series of tweets in Kannada, Siddaramaiah defended the “Tipu Jayanti” celebrations.