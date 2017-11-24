‘Shotgun’ Sinha fires salvos at Modi, Shah

New Delhi : In his first direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday described the dispensations running the government and the organisation as a “one-man army” and a “two-man show”.

The outspoken Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, in a no-holds-barred assault on the Modi government, said its ministers were a “bunch of sycophants” 90 per cent of whom were hardly known to people, reports PTI.

Sinha also targeted Modi as he bared his ‘dil ki baat’ at an event, saying: “Somebody else has patented ‘mann ki baat’. The atmosphere nowadays is such that either you support a person or be ready to be called anti-national”.

Sinha, though often critical of the government’s policies, was on Thursday unusually forthright in attacking it from the dais he shared with several top opposition leaders including CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and rebel JD(U) MP Sharad Yadav. The occasion was the release of a book on another rebel JD(U) MP Ali Anwar.

“The dictum guiding the current times is ‘na jioonga na jeene doonga’ (neither will I live, nor allow others to live),” he said in an apparent parody of Modi’s anti-graft slogan ‘na khaoonga, na khane doonga’ (won’t take bribe, will not let others).

Sinha rubbished the claim by his detractors that he was upset over not being made a minister, saying he never had any such expectations.