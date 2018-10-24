Shopkeepers, hotel owners fined Rs 22k
Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials informed that Hotel Ashray, Hotel Rajkumar located on Tower Chowk and Hotel Suruna Palace were fined Rs 5000 each for not norms in maintaining cleanliness. UMC team also slapped a fine of Rs 7000 on different shopkeepers for using low grade polythene bags and seized 5 kilograms of polythene bags. On this occasion deputy commissioner (health) Yogendra Patel, health officer BS Mehte, Purushottam Dube, inspector Vikramsingh Pandya and the other officials concerned were present.