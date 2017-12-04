ShashiKapoor

JUST ARRIVED
- Pakistan says India isolated globally on Kashmir issue
- Shehzad Poonawalla assails “Mughal style coronation” of Rahul Gandhi
- Donald Trump endorses accused child molester Moore for Senate
- Supreme Court to commence final hearing in Ayodhya dispute from tomorrow
- President, Prime Minister condole Shashi Kapoor’s death
Now show due restraint and dignity
The on-going election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly has seen a ‘new’ Rahul Gandhi resort to some old and hackneyed…
Don’t allow promoters with NPAs to return
IN sorting out a crisis of this order, a few first principles should be clear and the one that says…
Alternate narrative is still missing
AS the Gujarat elections are at the door-step to be followed by similar exercises in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and…
GDP growth up but too early to celebrate
As people, there is an uncanny predictability about the way we, especially the middle class, react to peaks and troughs…
Make the most of private health care
The Niti Ayog has said that after the path-breaking reforms of Goods and Services Tax, Bankruptcy Code and Real Estate…