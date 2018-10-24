Sharad Purnima Today: Residents gear up for moonlit mirth

Indore: The people from different communities will celebrate Sharad Purnima, the full moon night, in the city with garba, bhog, kheer, get-togethers and prayers on Wednesday. Sharad Purnima (also known as Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima) is a harvest festival that marks the end of monsoon season.

In some parts of city, girls rehearsed for garba on Tuesday night. Sharad Purnima is about harnessing the curative powers of moonbeams by spending time in moonlight and having kheer kept under it. Sharing its scientific significance, educator Rajeev Shukla said, “There is also a tradition to drink cold milk during this fast as days are hot during ‘Sharad ritu’ while nights are cold. Under such weather conditions, people often complain of acidity and stomach aches. Consumption of cold milk is a good remedy to get rid of acidity.”’

Lakshmi pujo

We pray to Goddess Lakshmi and have a grand Lakshmi Pujo on Sharad Purnima every year. While fasting for whole day, we will gather in temple at 7.30 pm. Our prayers are quieter compared to Durga Pujo on this day, as we believe Goddess Lakshmi does not like loud noises. Our traditional bhog includes khichdi, vegetables, dumplings, fruits and kheer.

Asit Ganguly, President, Bengali club, Navlakha

Jains celebrate Guru’s birthday



Sharad Purnima is birthday of our guru Vidyasagar. We remember his teachings, verses and ideology. We will be celebrating the day with prayers, music and donation. We are planning to distribute fruits among children and receive their blessings.

Jyoti Jain, Secretary, Digamber Jain Samaj

Harnessing power of moon

We will have traditional celebrations in Khajrana temple with kheer. We will offer kheer as prasad to every visitor after 12 am with a blessing that they benefit from moonbeams physically, mentally and spiritually. These traditions are an important part of our culture that take people close to power of nature.

Satpal Bhatt, Head Maharaj, Khajrana temple