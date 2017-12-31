Shaiv Mahotsav-2018: Preparations gain momentum

Ujjain : Preparations for Shaiv ??Mahotsav are going on in full swing. In charge collector and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J took a meeting in the administrative office on Saturday afternoon and gave necessary directions in relation to the arrangements to officers in charge of the sub-committees constituted under the Shaiv ??Mahotsav.

For the mahotsav, a seven coloured flag will be installed at a height of more than 60 feet in front of the main gate, police checkpoint of Mahakaleshwar temple. The flag will be worshipped at 10 am on Monday. After this, at 10.30 am Shaiva Kala Sangam will be inaugurated in Mahakal Pravachan hall.

In charge collector reviewed the arrangements of the programme. He instructed the officials concerned to set up control room from Monday till the end of the programme for the successful organising of the mahotsav. This control room will be open for 24 hours. It was informed in the meeting that on January 5 the exhibition will be inaugurated in front of Swami Santdas Udaseenn Ashram at Narsinh Ghat. The entire arrangement of exhibition and other programme is being done by Madhya Pradesh Madhyam.

The collector has instructed the officers concerned to arrange accommodation, vehicles and hospitality for guests coming from outside. In the meeting, the in charge collector inspected the silver flag and the seven coloured flag.

In charge collector inspected the sites of Shaiv Mahotsav along with administrative officials and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) and gave necessary directions to the authorities concerned regarding the arrangements.

The officials inspected the food site, Jhalaria Math, Narsinh Ghat Road exhibition site, Swami Santadas Udaseen Ashram and reviewed the arrangements in front of Mahakal Pravachan hall. The exhibition based on the replicas of twelve Jyotirlingas and Vedic philosophy will be held from January 5 to 7. A grand shobha yatra will be taken out from Mahakaleshwar temple on January 5 at 4pm.

Four chairs have been made for discussions of Shaiv ??Darshan under the Shaiv Mahotsav on January 5, 6 and 7. These chairs are – Sanatan Vyaspeeth at Swami Santadas Udaseen Ashram at Narsinh Ghat, Sanak Vyaspeeth at Sri Balamukund Ashram Jhalaria Math, Sunandan Vyaspeeth at Shree Balmukunda Ashram Jhalaria Math and Sanat Kumar Vyaspeeth at Mahakal Pravachan hall.

MTMC member Vibhash Upadhyaya, Pradeep Pujari, Jagdish Shukla, Navin Arya, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, in charge administrator Avadhesh Sharma, SDM Kshitij Sharma, UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey, Pt Aashish Pujari, Ashok Sharma, police officers and officials of other departments were present in the meeting.

Duty of executive magistrates for law and order in Mahakal temple Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees on Sunday and New Year at Mahakaleshwar temple, additional district magistrate Narendra Suryavanshi has instructed executive magistrates to ensure law and order and other necessary arrangements.

Officers allocated duty to manage crowd on New Year

Administrator and additional collector Awadhesh Sharma has assigned duties to officers and employees for the arrangement of crowd of devotees in Mahakaleshwar temple at the beginning of the New Year and the last day of the year 2017.