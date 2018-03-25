Shah slams Oppn over House disruptions, says BJP is ready to face no-trust motion

Guwahati : BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, for repeated disruptions in Parliament, saying they were doing so as they were unable to digest his party’s victory in one state after another, and asserted that the government was ready to face no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the 15th day on Friday as the stalemate between the opposition and the government continued for the third week in the second leg of the Budget session.

Parties like the TDP, YSRC, TRS, AIADMK and the Congress have been creating ruckus during proceedings on various issues. After the TDP and YSRCP, the Congress too has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government.

“The opposition is not able to digest our victory in states after states post 2014. That is why they are not allowing even a single minute of work in Parliament for the last 20 days,” Shah said addressing a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs here, reports PTI.

The BJP has nothing to hide and is ready to face the no-confidence motion notices that the opposition parties have submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he added.

Shah alleged that the Congress was trying to prevent discussion on the key schemes related to healthcare insurance and minimum support prices of produce that are being introduced by the Modi government.

“The Prime Minister and the BJP want everything to be discussed in Parliament. But the Congress does not want that and it only shouts. They (Opposition) are doing it to prevent discussion of two very important schemes in the Budget,” Shah alleged.

He said that the government wants to discuss a scheme for 10 crore families with free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh, which will benefit around 50 crore people out of the total population of 125 crore. But the Opposition is not allowing it.

“The second scheme is related to farmers, who have never got the due price for their products since Independence. The scheme allows to pay 1.5 times more minimum support prices than the expenses on seeds and farming. This is a big thing done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poor farmers,” Shah said.

The Congress fears that discussion on these two schemes in Parliament will affect its popularity but the BJP will take it to the people if it is not allowed to take raise these in the House, he added.

‘A bomb to every Pakistani bullet is only solution’

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah said on Saturday that “a bomb to every bullet” is the only solution for Pakistan which has still been infiltrating terrorists in India.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Shah said that India will respond with a bomb to every Pakistani bullet. “This is the only solution. We can’t have peace talks amid bullets and bombs,” he said to a query, why despite the surgical strikes, the situation along the Line of Control has not changed with Pakistan still infiltrating terrorists into India.

Despite party’s loss in UP by-polls, Shah claimed that the BJP will win with a massive majority in the forthcoming Karnataka assembly polls and the 2019 general elections.