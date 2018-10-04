Serve society while being in profession: Behar tells youths

BHOPAL: It is not necessary to become a social worker or an activist to serve society, one can work for the welfare of people while following profession, said former chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Sharad Chandra Behar. The retired bureaucrat quoted example of a social organisation in Kerala where government employees voluntary work during their vacations and holidays.

He was speaking at a discussion organised by city youths at Gandhi Bhawan. It was part of an event ‘Jan Andolan 2018,’ – a movement of 25000 landless people began in Gwalior, under the leadership of Ekta Parishad MP. A prayer meet was held on the occasion.

Participating in the discussion, Behar briefly informed about the Jan Andolan, its objectives and history of land rights movements in India. He also talked about his experience while serving on different posts including as chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Youths voiced their concern about rising violence and disconnect of people living in urban with the issues of rural areas. Ali, a engineering student said that people only share on social media what they feel connected with, there is least concern among people about issues and movements of rural population, even small fights and visits of celebrity in town go viral but no one even bother to read what 25000 people from around the country doing in Gwalior. The event concluded with the pledge to support Jan Andolan 2018 and spread awareness on social media and different platforms. Everyone sung Jai Jagat song with the message to ‘Bless the World’.