Senior RSS pracharak dies at 94

Mohali : Senior pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former organisational secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Thakur Sankata Prasad Singh, passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 94.

Singh, a bachelor, had joined RSS in 1942. In 1944, he was sent to Bhadohi as a pracharak. He went on to become the first mukhya shikshak of the RSS’ Prashikshan Varg in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Governor Ram Naik condoled his and visited Keshav Bhawan, where the body was kept. State ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Swati Singh were also present.