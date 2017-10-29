Seeking a debate on inner democracy in political parties: PM

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a debate on inner democracy in the political parties from the BJP forum at a time when it has become extinct in his own party with its MPs, office-bearers and leaders snubbed if they speak out of turn without permission.

He was speaking at a “Diwali Milan” with the media organised at the BJP headquarters here. He tried to strike a chord with the capital’s journalists, telling them how eager he was to meet them often but he could not because of the “practical problems” and the “professional hazards.” “I recall how I used to spend much of my time with you… Most of you are from the same generation. Getting nostalgic is natural. There were no barriers, no difficulties then. Those were the days when we used to search for you and my speech would sometimes find some space (in newspapers),” he said. True, barriers have been erected by none else but himself to keep off the journalists from getting any chance to interact as also by BJP President Amit Shah who has turned the BJP headquarters into a fortress to prevent any kind of intrusion by journalists except when invited.

The party office-bearers meet media only when Amit Shah directs. Journalists saw in Modi’s call to probe democracy within the political parties as a sort of challenge to them. Amit Shah, who hailed Modi for putting India on the top of the world’s map in his introductory remarks, kept smiling at the PM’s talk of the inner democracy. Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, besides a couple of the party’s national spokespersons, was also present in the gathering.

Stressing that the people in the country must know about the extent of democratic spirit within the political parties, Modi told the gathering that journalists must study the process of various decision-making processes of political parties. He exhorted them to study whether democratic values are at the core of the political parties or not. The Prime Minister sought to highlight the media’s positive role in promoting democratic values in India and hoped it will carry forward his wish to help in evolving the political parties “with a true democratic spirit, necessary for the country, necessary for a democracy.” “I feel that people of the country are not very familiar with the democratic process in political parties…. It is true that funding of political parties is a point of media discussion and many things come out in the open. But overall, how the parties are formed, how they function, how they recruit, their values, their ideologies and their weaknesses, what is the reason behind such weaknesses… all this should be debated,” he said, adding “people must know how a party takes shape, how their Karyakartas (workers) are groomed.” “We need to have transparency in the recruitment that political parties do. How the leadership of a political party evolves? What kind of opportunities are given to new generations? Do democratic values form the core of their values? It should become an issue of our debate and deeply so,” the PM said.

He paid his gratitude to the media for its “positive role” in making the Swachh Bharat Mission a success, despite criticising the government over other issues. “Half of the newspaper pages would be filled with the government’s criticism.