Seek and Thou Shall Find it

Truth is always very simple. You feel that you exist, because God is in you. You feel that the world outside is animate, because God is in it. You don’t like death. Death does not please you because perpetual existence is your real nature.

Why don’t you like to be hated? You do not wish to be hated, because love is the sustaining grace of life.

Ignorance you seek not. This is because your real nature is all-encompassing knowledge. You do not welcome suffering. Why? It is because of the nature of the soul. The soul’s nature is to be all-blissful.

Why have you come into this world? You have come into this world to know yourself. You have come into this world to understand others. You have come into this world to help one another. You have come into this world to work out your salvation.

Freedom is your birthright. Freedom does not mean slavery. Your mind and your senses are your servants. They are not your masters. Truth is your inspiration and not impulses. Integration is your ideal and not division. Understanding and good will are your objectives and not prejudice and animus.

God is not a sentimental luxury. God is not a placid symbol of religious allegiance. He is sacredness in the heart of man. He is the most personal one. He is the most intimate, the closest of all.

No one holds any mandate from God to do this or that. Enlightened souls seek to convey the spirit of His reality. One serves Him by serving humanity. One loves Him by loving one’s fellow-beings.

God is not a spiritual sultan who sits on a throne in the skies, dispensing justice to poor mortals. He is within your heart. He is in the hearts of all. The purer the heart, the better one knows Him. He guides through the light of one’s conscience.

You are the author of your own fate. Your destiny is in your own hands. Work out your salvation diligently, assiduously, through the dint of your own self-effort.

Seek, and you shall find the truth. Inquire, and you shall understand. Practise, and you shall experience. Meditate, and you shall realise. Live the divine life, and you shall find peace and happines.