School teacher arrested for raping minor in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol  

Shahdol, A school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Lukrampur village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said today.”The incident took place on June 20. However, yesterday, when the victim refused to go to school, her mother asked the reason and she revealed the incident to her. A complaint was filed by the victim’s mother yesterday evening,” Rasmohini police station in charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said today.

Dinesh Gupta, a teacher at the government primary school which the victims attends, was arrested yesterday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Parihar informed. Further investigations into the incident are underway, he added.