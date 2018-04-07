SC dismisses plea of firm linked to Robert Vadra

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed against the re-assessment notice issued by the Income Tax Department to a Delhi-based hospitality firm linked to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s order which had asked the firm, Sky Light Hospitality LLP, to join proceedings before the assessing officer, reports IANS.

Earlier in February the High Court had rejected the firm’s plea challenging the Income Tax notice for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for the years 2010-11.

The firm had later moved the apex court.