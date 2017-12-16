SC dismisses appeals of Teesta,others on bank account freeze

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeals of Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand and Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice & Peace against freezing of their nine bank accounts since 2014 on the charge of misappropriating funds raised for the 2002 Gujarat riot victims.

The Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar preferred hands-off since the investigation is still in progress while applica tions to de-freeze the bank accounts pending investigation.

The appellants had challenged the seizure of their bank accounts under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 as a sequel to a complaint filed by the Gulberg Cooperative Housing Society members on misappropriation of funds raised on their behalf.

The Court said: “The suspicion entertained by the investigating agency as to how the appellants appropriated huge funds, which in fact were meant to be disbursed to the unfortunate victims of 2002 riots will have to be explained by the appellants.”

It held that it would be open to the appellants to apply for the de-freezing of the bank accounts in the concerned court, once the police report is submitted before it. They may then move that the bank accounts are no more necessary for the purpose of investigation.

“It will be open to the concerned court to consider that request in accordance with law after hearing the investigating agency, including imposition of conditions as may be warranted in the fact situation of the case,” the Court said in its 42-page ruling, affirming that such a course would meet the ends of justice.

It added that “at an appropriate stage or upon completion of the investigation, if the investigating officer is satisfied with the explanation offered by the appellants and is of the opinion that continuance of the seizure of the stated bank account or any one of them is not necessary, he will be well advised to issue instructions in that behalf.”