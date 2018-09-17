Free Press Journal
SBI Clerk Main Exam 2018 results delayed, here are the details

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 11:27 am
The results of SBI Clerk Main Exam 2018 have been delayed and will be released by the end of September. The exam were conducted during August 5 by State Bank of India (SBI) and the bank usually declares the result within a month.

However, the results have been delayed this time and are expected to release by the end of September. The bank was expected to declare the result of Clerk Main Exam 2018 in the last week but there are no updates regarding the same. Once released, the results will be available to check at official bank of SBI, i.e. ‘sbi.co.in’.

Here are the steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2018:
• Go to official website of the SBI, ‘www.sbi.co.in’.
• Click on ‘Clerk Mains Result 2018’.
• Candidates need to enter their details like roll number and password.
• After clicking Submit, the results will appear on the screen.
• Take a print out of your result for future reference.


