Save Bengal, then work on anti-BJP alliance: Amit Shah to Mamata Banerjee

Purulia, Ridiculing Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to cobble up an anti-BJP alliance for next year’s general elections, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said she should first concentrate on West Bengal as the ground was slipping from under her feet. “Now, Mamata Banerjee is trying to cobble up a grand alliance. She is trying to bring together people across the country. I want to tell her, Mamata di surely you can try to build a grand alliance, we also want a good and open election. We have no problem with the grand alliance. But first try to save your party in Bengal. The ground is slipping from under your feet,” Shah said with a mocking smile.

Banerjee has for long been harping on the need to form a federal front of regional parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming polls. She has also come out with a proposal for one-on-one fights against the BJP in the 2019 elections, saying the strongest anti-BJP force in a specific state should be given a dominant role in the tie-up. Banerjee has been in regular touch with leaders of regional parties to carry forward her plans.