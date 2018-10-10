Sarvpitru Amavasya: Thousands throng Bawankund

Ujjain: On concluding day of shraddh paksh Sarvpitru Amavasya thousands of villagers gathered at Bawankund in Kaliadeh Palace on Tuesday and performed rituals for sufferers of evil spirits. The villagers believe that haunted persons become free from the evil spirits by taking dips in ponds of bavankunds. People offered milk at religious place Gayakota. The villagers made donations to priests and fed fodders to cow. Huge gatherings of devotees were also seen at Ramghat, Siddhanath and other river banks on the occasion of Sarvpitru Amavasya.