Sarv Brahmin Ekta Parishad celebrates faagotsav

Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Sarv Brahmin Ekta Parishad organised a ‘faagotsav’ at Ram Janardan temple on Sunday.

Parishad spokesman Pt Shyam Pancholi said that the state working committee members and district working committee members took part in the programme. During the programme appointment letters were handed over to executive members and the introduction programme proposed to be held on May 20 was discussed.

On this occasion state president Pandit Subhash Joshi, state general secretary Pramod Sharma, organisation secretary Ravindra Purohit, Yogesh Sharma, former city president Pt Jiyalal Sharma, Panda committee president Rajesh Trivedi, Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, Rajendra Guru, Pt Devender Purohit, Nilesh Shar, Akshat Joshi, Madhusudan Joshi, Chandan Sharma, Manohar Joshi, Piyush Chaturvedi, Deepak Sharma, Rahul Pancholi, Avinash Guru, Satish Nagar, Pradeep Tiwari, Hemchandra Sharma, Satyanarayana Parashar , Mohan Sharma, Priyanka Rawal, Prabhakar Pandey, Sagar Sharma, Navin Vyas, Satish Nagar, Mukesh Trivedi, Manish Pathak, Shankar Lal Sharma, Dilip Bhargava, Ravi Sharma, Vijay Vyas, Raghunandan Tiwari, Manohar Joshi, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Lucky Sharma, Ravi Joshi, Mohit Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Ram Bihari Mishra, Gaurav Vishwanath Mishra, Vijay Upadhyay, Niranjan Mehta, Yogesh Sharma, and several dignitaries.