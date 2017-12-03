Salil Parekh is Infosys CEO & MD

Bengaluru : Global software major Infosys on Saturday announced the appointment of Salil S Parekh from Capgemini as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from January 2.

“Parekh, 52, joins Infosys from Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board,” said the IT major in a statement here.

Like Infosys, Capgemini is a global consulting, technology and IT outsourcing firm headquartered in Paris.

Parekh, a veteran in the global IT industry, will be the second non-promoter executive of the $10.3 billion firm after the first non-founder executive Vishal Sikka resigned on August 18, following boardroom battles over corporate governance issues with its co-founders, especially NR Narayana Murthy.