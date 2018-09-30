Sale of ”family silver” to bail out IL&FS

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday came out heavily on the government using “family silver” of 38 crore Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy holders and small savings of the common people to bail out loss-making public sector banks and financial institutions.

Its spokesman Prof Gourav Vallabh took strong exception to the government bailing out Infastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Ltd, which is 60% privately owned, out of which 36% is owned by foreign entities and 39.43% by LIC and the public sector banks.In what he described as PM Modi’s new Financial Scam Management, he told a press conference that the modus operandi is to bail out the corporate entities by using profit making public sector undertakings, thereby jeopardising the savings of crores of Indians.

“We have seen how ONGC was used to cover up the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), how LIC is bailing out a loss-making IDBI Bank and now how LIC and SBI are being used to bail out a 60% privately-owned corporate entity of IL&FS,” he said. “Is this the ”Lehman Brothers moment” of Modi government,” the professor asked. His reference was the Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, a global financial services firm. Before filing for bankruptcy in 2008, Lehman was the fourth-largest investment bank in the United States.

Elaborating on how IL&FS is saddled with a whopping long-term banks” debt of over Rs 91,000 crore, Prof. Gourav Vallabh said this debt includes Rs 42,420 crore incurred in the last four years of the Modi government. If its long term and short term debts are added up, it is more than Rs 1,20,000 crore. He said the Modi government’s economic mismanagement has left IL&FS in a precarious situation where it does’nt have even cash to sustain itself and pay the employees and other dues.