Sairat honour killing revisited: Daughter killed by father, stepmother in Pandharpur

Mumbai: Close on the heels of the Telangana honour killing incident, comes the report of a similar incident in Maharashtra.In this case, the events seem to have unfolded on the lines of the plot that unfolded in the Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat. Anuradha Birajdar was killed by her parents for marrying a youth from the agricultural labour community. This horrifying incident occurred in Salgar Budruk, Pandharpur. The Birajdars belong to a higher caste and were angry to find out that their daughter had fallen in love with one of their farm employees, a young man, who belonged to a lower caste agricultural labourer community. Anuradha was studying MBBS in Karnataka.

The couple decided to get married on October 1 and Anuradha went to her maternal uncle’s house at Borale to live there. The Birajdars were upset with her decision and reached Borale village. They brought Anuradha back from her uncle’s home and killed her on their farm in the wee hours of October 4 and cremated her immediately. However, Balasaheb Mhamne, Anuradha’s maternal uncle, strongly suspected foul play and immediately registered a complaint of honour killing against the Birajdars.

Offences have been registered against Vithal, the father and Shridevi, the stepmother. Both were arrested on October 6. Mhamne, in his complaint, had stated, “After her marriage, when Anuradha was living with us, she had left behind notes for me, in which she shared some deep secrets. She wrote of the threats to her life made by her father.” He has handed over the notes to the police, who have included them as evidence.