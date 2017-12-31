Sahasrabuddhe inaugurates state BJP functionaries’ training workshop

Ujjain : A two-day training session of office-bearers of different frontal organisations of State BJP commenced at Jhalariya Muth here on Saturday evening.

BJP national vice president and MP incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe formally inaugurate the programme by lighting a traditional lamp before the portraits of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Addressing the inaugural session, Sahasrabuddhe said that politics does not confined to only raising slogans but grooming praiseworthy workers. According to him, the party is an institution and frontal organisations are their classrooms which produce leaders.

State BJP organising general secretary Suhash Bhagat, training incharge Arvind Kothekar, city BJP chief Iqbal Singh Gandhi and Anil Sapre were also present. Divisional media incharge Sachin Saxena informed that more than 150 functionaries are participating in the training programme.