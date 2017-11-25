Sahaja Yoga:  Self-Realisation in Nepal

Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi , founder of Sahaja Yoga had said, “Meditating together is the best way to feel the collectivity. You can meditate at home. But also you must meditate together. When you meditate together, then the strength that you have, strengthens others. The strength of the whole collectivity improves so much“.

Sahaja Yoga meditation has transformed many young lives. These young minds with clear and positive thinking have started to be responsible to inspire others for spreading the message of love.

By the grace of Shri Mataji, it was a proud moments and days for more than 110 plus young Sahaja yoga meditation practitioners from India (of which 45 from Mumbai), Bhutan, France, Malaysia and China to be in Nepal for ten days this month to spread the message of love through self-realization. In this Nepal Self-Realization tour, groups of young and experienced Sahaja yogis visited Lahaan, Birganj, Janakpur, Kathmandu, Bhairahwa towns. The Nepal collectivity had obtained Government approvals from concerned authorities for holding the programs at World Heritage sites where most of the tourists will be present.

While the hand-outs and leaflets detailing the programs were distributed at different locations in different cities, one Nepal yogi was moving on his bike with microphone and amplifier, announcing the self-realisation programs. Programs were held in schools, colleges, tourist and public places, corporate offices, banks including Indian Embassy. In all around one lakh new seekers in Nepal attended and got self-realisation at the programs organised at different places and in world Heritage sites. The efforts of visiting sahajayogis were a grand success.

All the Sahaja Yogi brothers, sisters and musicians from India and abroad were in Nepal on their own expenses and made valuable contribution to give self-realisation to new seekers. Tremendous efforts and work done by all yogis in Nepal has really united and activated all especially yuva shakti of Nepal.

Now the sahajayogis pray to Shri Mataji to give stability and blessing to all the new seekers who received self-realization, and request all the sahajayogis to put their divine attention on new seekers for their stability and growth in Sahaja Yoga.

The visiting collective thanking Shri Mataji for Her Blessings for the success of the program has also thanked the Nepal Sahaja yoga collectivity for organizing this wonderful tour.