SAHAJA YOGA: Research on College Students

Sahaja Yoga (SY) Meditation helps to improve quality of life. Many Researchers published positive effects of SY Meditation. SY meditation awakens one’s inner potential – “Self-Realisation” resulting inner balanced transformation. SahajaYoga established by H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi now spread over 150 countries.

SY enthusiastic research team of Dr. Gobind Mundra and Dr. Shaileshkumar conducted three months observation session for NKTT, Thane College Student’s on behaviour and general health where 60 students attended meditation regularly at college gymkhana and practiced at home willingly.

The quality of each Plexus was explained in simple language, three channels- left, right and central nervous systems ,Pelvic plexus (Mooladhara) for Innocence, Aortic plexus (Swadhisthan) for Creativity, Solar Plexus (Manipur) for satisfaction, Cardiac Plexus (Anahat) for fearlessness, Cervical Plexus (Vishuddhi) for Collectivity, Optic chiasma ( Agnya) for forgiveness and limbic area (Sahasrara) for Integration, with practical interactive games and quality assessments alongwith animated videos for better understanding of qualities of all plexus.

After meditation, the students observed plexus related quality improvement which meant their dormant power Kundalini awakened, crossing Optic Chaisma, passed through seven plexus, reaching limbic area (Sahasrara) make attention of the practitioner alert, relaxed and thoughtless and felt vibrations flow (Param Chaitanya) through sensation on palms in cool or warm form.

Before and After SY meditation, Students underwent general health instrumental check-up to measure Oxygen (SPO2), Pulse Rate, Behavioural Strength & Difficulties where all students showed tremendous improvement.

Many students practicing with family reported relief from physical ailments such as backache, indigestion, fatigue etc. One girl said, “I was so aggressive and short tempered but after following this meditation find myself calm with positive behaviour.” Many girls find their fear disappeared after meditating on Cardiac Plexus and said that positive transformation in behaviour towards handling tough situations and improvement in interpersonal relationship, active listening skills.

The College Management and Principal Dr. Pallavi Shah acclaimed “Sy activities helped students to improve their general and psychological health. College get benefited as students being dynamic, disciplined with academic performance also remarkably improved. We follow SY meditation as part of regular curriculum for Next academic years for welfare of students. Thanks to SY meditation”