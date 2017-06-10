Sahaja Yoga Meditation for Inner Peace (Part II)— Mataji Nirmala Devi

The Kundalini, which is a potential power of desire within us, which is we can solve the primitive, manifests itself and becomes aware itself. That is what is Sahaja Yoga today, it’s all Sahaja, it’s all spontaneous all life process has been spontaneous, but today that is what it is. So spontaneously our attention becomes peaceful, absolutely peaceful, and when that peace is achieved, that peace is established within your heart through the ascent, then every bit of that peace emits peace. Such a person wherever he is, he emits peace, wherever he is, if there is quarrel going on, there will be peace. Even we have seen if there one person who is a realised soul in a train, and if there is an accident everybody is saved, even one person. There are many examples where, in a bus there was one lady who was a realised soul and the bus fell down with three somersaults and fell on its four legs and everybody was safe and the thing started and they tried to find out who was the realised soul, because in India we understand these things. We are more grown up in spiritual sensitivity than in the material sensitivity. You are very sensitive to material things we should also learn something from you I should say, but you should also learn something from us and that is the spiritual sensitivity. To understand what serenity is and what superficiality is.

So with this attention being absolutely stationed on a balance, you start seeing the superficiality and you start discarding the superficiality. You immediately see that this is superficial there’s nothing in it and then the attention only accepts whatever is deep, whatever is divine. The rest of it is rejected, it doesn’t accept, it doesn’t react.”

According to Inner Peace Association, Italy, its team members have so far organised Sahaja Yoga Meditation at 971 Schools in 51 countries and 32,00,000 students have been taught and do it regularly. Shri Mataji’s advice that sahaja yoga should reach at least 40% of the world population, may be achieved with young students, who are away from their negative thoughts or habits, after taking up this project.