SAHAJA YOGA : INNER PEACE DAY

Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi for over forty years travelled all over the world, offered free public lectures and experience of self-realisation for every seeker regardless of race, religion or conditions. Today most of these countries have regular Sahaja Yoga meditation Centres and offer self-realisation to new seekers. Training in this simple, effortless meditation is offered free of charge. Shri Mataji has mandated that those who have received self-realisation from Her or the ones who received from other experienced yogis, not to take any money for this.

Chindwada town in Madhya Pradesh, is the birth place of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi. Sahaja yogis there organise a big event on March 21 every year, to celebrate the birth day of Her Birth Day. Sahaja yogis from all over India and abroad visit this place on the occasion.

March 21 is also celebrated as Inner Peace Day in many countries. The schools registered for Inner Peace Day, organise Sahaja yoga meditation programs for their students. This meditation has many benefits for the students in their studies and on health too.

The Inner Peace Day website says, “Our hopes rest with the new generations, and with the decisions they will make with more awareness in the future. This is why it is necessary to sensitise young minds, not with mere sermons, but by stimulating in them respect, tolerance and appreciation of different cultures through experiences that are significant to them.”

Mahatma Gandhi, on inner peace had said, , “If we are to reach real peace in the world, we shall have to begin with the children.” Slovakia organised Inner Peace Day on October 1 and 2, in Prague which coincided with the Birth Day of Mahatma Gandhi. More than 25 schools registered for this program and all the students of these schools were part of this program. Sahaja yogis in Bulgaria too organised this Inner Peace Day program for school students on 6-7 November.

The London Collective of Sahaja Yogis have organised celebration of Inner Peace Day from 25th to 28th November, and invited five experienced Yuva Sahaja Yogis from India for the divine work. The five Sahaja yogis one each from Delhi, Bhubhaneswar, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are expected to be in London this month for the program.