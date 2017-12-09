“Sahaja Yoga has evolved for the benefit of whole world, And you all are its medium. Your responsibilities are too many because you all are its medium. No one else is the medium for it. Only by your working out and your determination, it is going to spread. Then, we have to understand that there is one demerit in Sahaja Yoga. Although, it is Sahaj (spontaneous) and you get it very easily. Even if you achieve it in a Sahaj way, it is very difficult to sustain it, because we are not living in Himalayas. We are not living in any such place, where there is no other environment except spiritual environment. We are living in every kind of environment and because of that we have many kind of conditionings which are stuck to us.

So, in Sahaja Yoga* we have to work out purity within us and to become pure. For example, if it is the water tap and something struck up inside then the water cannot pass through it, same way is the Chaitanya (vibrations). It flows in the nerves, which have to be clean and pure, and it is your responsibility to keep them pure.

First thing is that when your nerves get cleansed, you all will be filled with joy. You will feel that you are not doing anything. You will do any kind of work and will achieve fame in it. All your worldly works will be solved in a very Sahaj way. All kind of facilities will come to you. Every kind of people will come to you and help….So; we have to purify our nerves. In that, morning meditation is a must. If you are unable to meditate in the morning then you should understand that some or the other impurity has come within you. Some problem is there in side. Some or the other impure thoughts have come inside us which we have to see, know, understand and cleanse them. We have to turn towards ourselves and see which we call as introspection.” (An extract from Discourse of H H Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, Delhi, India.