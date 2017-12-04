Run Bhopal Run on 33rd anniv of gas tragedy kicks up row

Bhopal: As the city observed 33rd anniversary of Bhopal Gas tragedy on Sunday, district administration organized a half marathon –Run Bhopal Run—to promote health as a way of life thus kicking up a controversy. Gas victims, Transparency International India, Chhatrapati Brigade and other like ,minded outfits opposed the move outside Raj Bhavan. Terming the event as a ‘fun run’, they criticized the state government for organizing the event on a day when the city was mourning the loss of life during the gas tragedy.

Large number of gas victims, under the banner of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, covered themselves in white clothes after lying down on road to protest the event. Ironically, the half-marathon aimed at spreading message of fitness through running.

Transparency International India’s Ajay Dubey said, “ Bhopal Gas tragedy is world biggest industrial tragedy. It is not correct to organize ‘Run Bhopal Run’ on 33rd anniversary of the tragedy. Action must be taken against organizers. In 2016, the event was held in Van Vihar National Park. Later, Central Zoo Authority of India had issued notice to the organizer under the Wildlife Life Act. However, no action was initiated against them.”

However, MP Alok Sanjar said, “It wasn’t a fun event as they claim. Half marathon ‘Run Bhopal Run’ was held to create awareness on organ donation and environment conservation. Gas victims need organs as they are facing organ failure. We urged youths to wear helmets while driving. Pollution is a serious problem. So Run Bhopal Run was for noble cause and in solidarity with gas victims. It cannot be a fun event when entire Bhopal is mourning 33rd anniversary of gas tragedy.”