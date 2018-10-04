RUMS calls bids for 1500 MW Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh doubles the success of 750 MW Rewa Solar, with the call for bids for 1500 MW Solar Project in the state. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL) has implemented the innovative 750MW Rewa Solar Project with historical outcomes.

RUMSL is a joint venture of government of Madhya Pradesh owned MPUVNL and Government of India owned SECI. RUMS has now issued notice inviting tenders for solar projects in 550 MW Agar Solar Park, 450 MW Shajapur Solar Park and 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park.

The project is double the size of Rewa, is another major step towards fulfilling Prime Minister’s mission of 100 GW solar by the year 2022. RUMSL will hold a road show for launching the bidding process for the project on October 5, during the 2nd Global RE-Invest in New Delhi. In September, the state cabinet approved the project, underscoring the commitment of government towards green and cheaper power. During the road show, RUMSL will sign a term sheet with Indian Railways and Railways Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) for procuring about 23% energy from the project, with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) procuring the rest. Further, RUMSL will also sign an agreement under which IREDA will, for the first time ever, provide a long-term overdraft facility that would enable RUMSL to extend payment security to developers for the Rewa project.

Principal secretary of new and renewable energy department Manu Srivastava informed that by mobilizing private investment of about INR 6330 crores or USD 875 million, the projects will further showcase Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination.The project will repeat several features of the Rewa transaction. The project intends to be the second project in the country, after Rewa, to supply power to a big institutional customer, namely, Indian Railways.