Ruckus at BHU, 10 students detained

Varanasi: Students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) created a ruckus on Wednesday as they clashed over mess food being forcibly eaten by unauthorised inmates, police said. The Aiyyar and Birla hostel groups did not just engage in verbal spats but also vandalised varsity property and damaged many vehicles, a police officer told IANS.

Some rooms of the Birla hostel were sealed and 10 students were detained. Varsity officials are looking at the CCTV footage to identify the guilty, an official said. BHU Chief Proctor Raina Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Singh intervened and pacified the groups, following which the demonstrations were called off.

Like every other day groups went to each other’s hostel mess and forcibly ate the breakfast at the other’s mess. It was then that the altercation started. Many coolers and two-wheelers were damaged, the officer said. The Chief Proctor said she would look into the complaints and ensure that no such incident takes place in future. There is already a heavy police deployment in the city ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit here later in the day. He will also spend the night at the temple town.