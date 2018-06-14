Road accident: Court awards Rs 65 lakh compensation to victim’s family

New Delhi: The family members of a 27-year-old man, who was killed in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in 2013, have been awarded a compensation of over Rs 65 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here.

MACT presiding officer S S Malhotra directed the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited, the insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay Rs 65.22 lakh to north Delhi-resident Raj Kumar’s family — his wife, toddler son and parents.

“It stands proved that the accident in question occurred due to rash or negligence driving of offending vehicle and the respondents have failed to prove that there were any contributory negligence on the part of deceased who suffered fatal injuries in that accident,” the tribunal said.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar’s father, the accident occurred in August 2013 when the victim was riding his bike to Jewer in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.

The complaint alleged that when Kumar reached Gautam Budh Nagar, a truck driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner hit the motorcycle resulting in his death.

The driver of the offending truck claimed that he was falsely framed in the case and was not driving in any negligent manner.

The truck driver also alleged that Kumar was the one who was driving in a negligent manner.

The tribunal noted that the truck driver had not come up with any kind of evidence to prove his innocence.

While awarding the compensation, the tribunal observed that Kumar was a private firm employee and was drawing over Rs 21,000 as monthly salary.

The tribunal also considered that Kumar was survived by his father, mother, wife and a one-year-old son.