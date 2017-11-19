Restrictions defied in Srinagar to attend militant’s funeral

Srinagar: A large number of people on Saturday defied curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities here to attend the funeral of slain militant Mugees Ahmad Mir.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in several areas in Srinagar to maintain law and order. However, people from different parts of the city reached Parimpora area where the slain militant’s funeral was held, reports IANS.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has been arrested and the authorities shifted him to Srinagar central jail on Saturday, in addition to placing Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest.