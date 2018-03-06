Residents complain about lack of cleanliness

Ujjain: Nagar sampark abhiyan of Congress was organised in wards 9 and 50 on Monday under the leadership of District Congress Committee president (urban) Anant Narayan Meena. Nagar sampark abhiyan committee member Deepak Mehre informed that the mission started at 9.30 am from Bherunala Chauraha Ganesh Chowk in ward 9.

From there, the Congressmen went to various colonies of the ward. Hafeez Qureshi, Rajendra Bharti, Azad Yadav, Mahesh Soni, Yogesh Sharma, Noori Khan, Dinesh Meena, Sandeep Sankhla and other Congmen were present on this occasion.

In ward 50, nagar sampark abhiyan was conducted at 5 pm. Residents complained about the lack of cleanliness even though they were paying garbage tax. They also complained of getting inflated electricity bills and prevailing water problem in the ward from a long time. On this occasion, Devvrat Yadav, Rajesh Kulade, Jaisingh Darbaar, Bharat Porwal, Rajendra Vashishth, Om Bhardwaj, Dharmendra Thakur and Sita Soni were present.