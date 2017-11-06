Renault Captur Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Renault has finally launched the Captur in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Renault Captur is positioned above the Duster in the compact SUV space and will take on the segment’s bestseller, the Hyundai Creta.

Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

The Renault Captur is available in a total of 10 variants – four for petrol and six for diesel – and is priced in the range of Rs. 9.99 lakh – 13.88 lakh.

RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL PRICES RXE Rs 9.99 Lakh RXL Rs 11.07 Lakh RXT Rs 11.69 Lakh RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 11.86 Lakh

RENAULT CAPTUR DIESEL PRICES RXE Rs 11.39 Lakh RXL Rs 12.47 Lakh RXT Rs 13.09 Lakh RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 13.26 Lakh Platine Rs 13.88 Lakh Platine (Dual-Tone) Rs 14.05 Lakh

Renault Captur Accessory List Revealed

Vitals

RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL* DIESEL Engine 1.5L H4K 1.5-litre K9K dCi Power 106PS 110PS Torque 142Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

*Not available at launch.

Initially, only the Duster-borrowed 1.5-litre diesel will be available, while the 1.5-litre petrol will follow later. Despite the Duster offering an automatic option with the same petrol and diesel engines, there will no automatic options with the Captur as of now. However, Renault has confirmed that the Captur will get automatic versions probably early next year.