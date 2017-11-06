Free Press Journal
Renault Captur Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh

— By By Raunak for Renault Captur | Nov 06, 2017 01:20 pm
Renault has finally launched the Captur in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 11.39 lakh for the diesel (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The Renault Captur is positioned above the Duster in the compact SUV space and will take on the segment’s bestseller, the Hyundai Creta.

Prices (ex-showroom New Delhi)

The Renault Captur is available in a total of 10 variants – four for petrol and six for diesel – and is priced in the range of Rs. 9.99 lakh – 13.88 lakh.


RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL PRICES
RXE Rs 9.99 Lakh
RXL Rs 11.07 Lakh
RXT Rs 11.69 Lakh
RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 11.86 Lakh
RENAULT CAPTUR DIESEL PRICES
RXE Rs 11.39 Lakh
RXL Rs 12.47 Lakh
RXT  Rs 13.09 Lakh
RXT (Dual-Tone) Rs 13.26 Lakh
Platine Rs 13.88 Lakh
Platine (Dual-Tone) Rs 14.05 Lakh

Vitals

RENAULT CAPTUR PETROL* DIESEL
Engine 1.5L H4K 1.5-litre K9K dCi
Power 106PS 110PS
Torque 142Nm 240Nm
Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual
Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

*Not available at launch.

Initially, only the Duster-borrowed 1.5-litre diesel will be available, while the 1.5-litre petrol will follow later. Despite the Duster offering an automatic option with the same petrol and diesel engines, there will no automatic options with the Captur as of now. However, Renault has confirmed that the Captur will get automatic versions probably early next year.

