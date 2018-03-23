Relief to Tej Pratap in scribe murder case

NEW DELHI: In a breather for RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, the CBI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it did not find anything against him in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan and gave him a clean chit.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that as far as Tej Pratap is concerned “they have not been able to link him with any criminal activity in so far as the photograph and the transcript are concerned”.

It said it was investigating the involvement of Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Javed, who are already in custody.