Red ‘cross marks’ in few Muslim societies trigger panic in Gujarat

Ahmedabad : Panic gripped Muslim families in some pockets of a Hindu-dominated area here after they found red “cross marks” on the main gates of their societies on Sunday morning. An investigation, however, revealed that the marks were painted by the civic body’s sanitation staff. The city police swung into action after residents of one such society in Paldi area here wrote a letter on Monday to the Election Commission and the city’s police commissioner, urging them to inquire the matter.