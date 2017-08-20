Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to all: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible and an updated website can ensure that more and more people can be part of its online community.

The President, who met the officers and staff of President’s Press Wing here, said that Rashtrapati Bhavan is a national institution and it belongs to all the people of the country.

“Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible. Those in Delhi can visit it by themselves but an updated website and digital presence, in this era of digital technology and social media, can ensure that more and more people in other parts of the country can be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan online community,” the President said. He also emphasised the importance of physical health and good conduct of officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, President had met the President’s Military Wing officers and staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5, 2017. Deputy Press Secretary Shamima Siddiqui and message section, library, photo section, multi-media studio, reference and clipping cell and printing press. The Press Wing is responsible for providing information regarding Rashtrapati Bhavan.