Ranjan Gogoi picks up Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice K M Joseph for his bench

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India designate Ranjan Gogoi has chosen Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K M Joseph to be on his Bench in the Court No 1. While Justice Kaul is ranked 16th among the judges, Justice Joseph is the juniormost ranked at 24 as he is the last to be sworn in as a Supreme Court judge only on August 14. Justice Joseph had attracted a lot of controversy in delay of his elevation because of his judgment restoring the Congress government in Uttarakhand as then Uttarakhand Chief Justice that attracted displeasure of the Modi government.

The government could not sideline him as the SC collegium insisted on his elevation and that is how he made it. His selection in Court No 1 by new CJI Gogoi sends a clear message to the government. Educated in Kochi, Delhi, Chennai and Ernakulam, he became the Kerala High Court judge in 2004 and moved to the Uttarakhand High Court in July 2014 as the Chief Justice. His tenure will be up to 16 June 2023.

Justice Kaul had all his education in Delhi and also became a judge in Delhi High Court, though his elevation to the Apex Court came after being the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Madras High Court. Alike Joseph, Justice Kaul also has tenure up to 2023, retiring on 26.12.2023.

Outgoing CJI Dipak Misra mostly had Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dr D Y Chandrachud on his Bench. Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn in by the President on Wednesday as the new CJI to assume the charge same day, will have a tenure of just 13 months until November 17, 2019. He hails from Assam. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

Unless the seniority is overlooked, the next in queue to be the CJI is Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, hailing from Nagpur and ranked No 5, to have the tenure of 17 months up to 23.04.2021, followed by immediately next Justice N V Ramana, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who will hold the office for 16 months until 26.08.2022.