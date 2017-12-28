Rajya Sabha adjourns briefly due to protests over Hegde’s statement

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha today witnessed a brief adjournment as opposition continued their protest over the controversial remarks made by union minister Anantkumar Hegde on secularism and changing the Constitution.

During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised this issue and said the opposition members were not satisfied with the government’s clarification yesterday and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel had sought a day’s time to resolve this matter. Azad wanted to know from the government whether Hegde would continue to remain in the council of ministers.

To this, Goel said that Hegde has clarified about his statement in the Lok Sabha and expressed regret, so no issue remains and matter should be put to rest. “Hegde has clarified in Lok Sabha that his remarks were twisted and he respects Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” Goyal said, adding that “after Hegde’s clarification, there is no issue left”. As the impasse continued, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till noon. Stating that Hegde is a member of other House, Naidu said “We are sending wrong signals”.