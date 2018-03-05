Rajinikanth unveils M G Ramachandran statue amidst fanfare

Chennai: Amid his next keenly awaited move in politics, veteran star Rajinikanth today unveiled a statue late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at a private medical college here in the presence of a huge crowd.

Arriving to a grand reception by fans and supporters and accompanied by some prominent faces from the Kollywood, the actor unveiled the statue located at the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital here.

Actors Prabhu, son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, and Vijayakumar were amongst those from the film industry present on the occasion.

This is Rajinikanth’s first major public engagement since he revealed his political intentions on December 31, 2017.

The ‘superstar’ had then announced that he will join politics, and field candidates in all 234 Assembly segments in the next general elections.

The road leading to the function venue was dotted with banners and posters hailing and welcoming the actor.

Rajinikanth gave away awards to some students on the occasion.

His event today comes days after contemporary Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Observers feel that by unveiling the statue of Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR – also a matinee idol who held sway over the masses of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth is apparently seeking to invoke his legacy