Rajini to meet fans, expectations peak on his political entry

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth is all set to meet his fans for six days here, beginning December 26, giving rise to expectations that he might finally announce his long expected political entry

Rajinikanth, who has stridden the Tamil cine world like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers, might make public his political entry during his address to fans.

The 67-year-old actor is scheduled to address his fans on December 26 and 31.