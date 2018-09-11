Rajathan: 45 calves rescued by police, 2 held

Jaipur: At least 45 calves were rescued from a truck in Chittorgarh district Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police checked the truck near a toll plaza which comes under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, said Murali Das, the Assistant Sub-Inspector. Two people identified as Gopal and Rakesh, both hailing from Tonk district, were arrested under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.

“The accused persons were transporting the calves from Parbatsar in Nagaur district to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. They could not give a satisfactory answer and failed to furnish any document pertaining to their purchase,” Das said.