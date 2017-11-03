Rajasthan Police uses woman’s Aadhaar details to track her killer

Jaipur : The Rajasthan Police used the biometric information from the Aadhaar card of a 23-year-old woman to track her alleged killer after it couldn’t identify her partially charred body using traditional methods of probe.

Police said that a woman’s body in unrecognisable state was found from a secluded place in Merta city of Nagaur district on October 27, reports PTI.

Around the same time, it was reported that three women had gone missing the same day in Pushkar, Pali and Merta areas. Nagaur Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh said that based on prima facie evidence, they asked the parents of the three women to come with their Aadhaar cards.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the government to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic details.