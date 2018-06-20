Rajasthan No 1 in water conservation: NITI Aayog

Jaipur: NITI Aayog has ranked Rajasthan at No.1 among the states in water conversation as it registered a significant increase in the level of groundwater.

Shriram Vedire, President, Rajasthan River basin and Water Resources Planning Authority, said on Tuesday the NITI Aayog’s report confirmed that the water level has increased in state due to water conservation structures built under Chief Minister’s Jal Swawlamban Abhiyaan programme. Also, there has been an increase in irrigation capacity by 81 per cent.

The innovative techniques adopted under the project such as geo-tagging and surveying with the help of drone while engaging people who too participated actively in the campaign is something which other states should follow and adapt, said Vedire.

A total of 4 lakh water conservation structures were created and 1.5 million plantations were done in last three years under the directions of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. With these efforts, the groundwater level has risen by 5 feet in around 21 districts. Also, there has been a decrease in distributing water through tankers by 56 per cent.

Looking at the significant impact of the initiatives taken by the state government, NITI Aayog has directed other states to take similar initiatives in water conservation, rehabilitation of water resources and irrigation management.