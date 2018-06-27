Rajasthan labour department asks employees not to wear jeans, T-shirt to office

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Labour department has asked its employees not to come to office wearing “indecent” dresses such as jeans and T-shirts, inviting criticism from the state’s employees’ federation.

Labour Commissioner Girriaj Singh Kushwaha issued a circular specifying the dress code on June 21. “It is often seen that some officers/employees of the department come to office wearing jeans, T-shirts and other indecent dresses which is disrespectful and against the dignity of the office. Therefore, it is expected of all the officers and employees that they, while maintaining the dignity of the department, come to office in decent clothes like pants and shirt,” the circular read.

Justifying the circular, the commissioner said, “It is about maintaining office decorum. I have issued similar directions in the past too.” The officer said that he had received no feedback from any employee on the circular.

The President of the All Rajasthan Employees Federation (united), Gajendra Singh, said that they would oppose the circular and make a representation to the commissioner demanding its withdrawal. “How jeans and T-shirt can be an indecent or ungracious outfit? There are no such service rules in the state, and we will oppose the circular in a democratic manner,” he said.