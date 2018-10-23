Rajasthan: Girl raped inside government college in Nagaur

Nagaur: A student was allegedly raped inside her college premises on in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on October 21. A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, a student of a private college, who is currently absconding, the police said. The room, where the alleged crime took place, has been sealed by the cops interrogating the matter. More details are awaited.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Jhalawar area of the state. On September 4, a Mumbai based model turned television actress was also allegedly raped by her friend on the pretext of marriage in Alwar’s Neemrana area. This despite strict administration and strong anti-rape laws in place in the state. The Rajasthan Assembly, in March, passed a bill approving death sentence to the convicts of raping or gang-raping a girl upto 12 years of age. Rajasthan is the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to have the death penalty for such crimes.