Raj govt’s move to amend law on probing babus flayed

Jaipur : The Rajasthan government’s move to amend a law on probing public servants has met with large-scale criticism, with politicians and rights bodies terming it as unconstitutional and a move to shield corruption.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in a series of tweets said, “Rajasthan’s BJP government is acting autocratically by making arbitrary changes to the criminal procedure code.

“The changes not only stops probe, it also bars media from reporting on any case of corruption. This is being done to shield the corrupt,” he said.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has also condemned the Raje government for bringing in the ordinance which amends the CrPC and IPC and introduces sections and provisos to “gag the media and clips the powers of the magistrate to order investigation, investigate or take cognisance of complaints against public servants including judges and magistrates”.