Railways unveils new, improved Rajdhani coaches

New Delhi: The new ‘Swarna’ coaches of the Rajdhani Express with facilities such as ‘auto janitor’ system in toilets and LED lighting were on Wednesday unveiled New Delhi Railway Station.

This is part of the railways’ efforts to overhaul old and damaged coaches of all trains, starting with premium trains, reports PTI. These coaches have initially been provided in the Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani. They were upgraded at a cost of about Rs 35 lakh, the railways said.